1-on-1 with Graham Rahal after he swept the weekend in Detroit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - To say Graham Rahal dominated in Detroit this weekend, would be a vast understatement. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver won the pole on Saturday afternoon, won race number one Saturday evening and then won race number two on Sunday evening. No driver has ever completed a sweep at the Dual in Detroit and Rahal is the first to complete a sweep in the series since Scott Dixon did it in 2013 in Toronto.

Saturday night's win was his first win since that photo-finish victory in Texas last season. Rahal chat 1-on-1 with Indy Sports Central in the video above about his dominance, the final two laps of the race as he battled Newgarden for the victory, and how he feels heading into Texas as he jumped 9 spot in the point standings.