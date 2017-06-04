× 5 hospitalized following US 31 crash in Johnson County

AMITY, Ind. — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Amity Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the incident at the intersection of US 31 and CR 400 at approximately 3:31 p.m.

Those involved in the crash said one of the vehicles pulled in front of the other on US 31. The driver reportedly said she did not see the oncoming vehicle.

Two witnesses said the driver did not yield to the right of way of the US 31 traffic, according to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Those injured in the crash were transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. One the victims was a male who suffered injuries to his neck, rib and back. Another was a female with Down syndrome.