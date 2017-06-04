× Another toasty day with spotty afternoon rain and storms

Happy Sunday! A warm start for some with temperatures still in 70s north of the city. Another toasty afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again.

The first half our day is looking warm and gorgeous with partly cloudy skies.

A front sliding south sparks off showers and storms starting in northern Indiana after 1pm.

Storms develop in central Indiana after 4pm and remain spotty through the evening hours.

A couple of severe storms are possible this afternoon with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Cooler air arrives behind the front, keeping highs in the mid 70s for the middle of the week. A stretch of dry sunny days on the way, slight rain chances return Friday into Saturday.