IMPD asks public to help find hit-and-run suspect's black van

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public to help them locate a hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle.

Officers believe the driver of a black 1998-2004 Dodge Ram van struck an elderly woman’s ford sedan in the 6600 block of N. Michigan Rd. and fled the scene. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday May, 27.

The 75-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition following the crash, where she remains.

Police say the suspect vehicle had a ladder on the roof when the crash occurred and it likely has significant front passenger side damage. It is believed that the van fled southbound on Michigan Rd. and turned westbound onto W. 62nd St.

Anyone with information regarding the Dodge Ram is asked to contact police by calling the Accident Investigation Office at 317-327-6549, Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477, or 911.