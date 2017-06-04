× IMPD searching for missing 65-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is asking the public’s help with locating 65-year-old Edward Haberstich on the east side.

He was last seen in the area of 9000 East 16th St. around 11:30 am Sunday.

Haberstich is described as a white male, 6 foot, 220 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes.

He reportedly has some medical conditions which may become more serious with today’s weather.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call IMPD at 327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477