IN Focus: Carson on climate change, Comey hearing next week

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) says he's disappointed with President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

In an interview for this week's edition of IN Focus, Carson says he's hoping Trump will reconsider.

"For us to not be an active player along with our global partners is deeply disappointing," said Carson.

Across the aisle, many Indiana Republicans were applauding the President's decision to withdraw from the international deal.

"I applaud President Trump for standing up for America’s middle class, American energy jobs and American manufacturing.” said Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) in a written statement.

"From the start, this agreement bypassed Congress and was more about President Obama's political climate agenda than sound science," said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). "I am glad President Trump is following through on his campaign promise and pulling the United States out of this flawed agreement.

"(It) should come as no surprise after the president's promises to roll back harmful Obama-era environmental actions," said Sen. Todd Young (R-IN). "The Clean Power Plan along with the Paris Climate Agreement stood to harm Hoosier ratepayers and workers more than it helped the environment."

"Climate change is not an issue the U.S. can solve on its own," said Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN). "America needs to lead, not withdraw from, efforts to engage other countries to develop an effective strategy."

In the video above, Rep. Carson also discusses the ongoing Russia investigation, with former FBI director James Comey set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence committee next week.

A member of the House Intelligence committee, Carson said he was hoping to get answers about Comey's claims that the President pressured him to 'let go' the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Carson was also asked about the calls for impeachment coming from some of his colleagues in the House.

"That's why these investigations are ever more important, so we can get to the bottom of this, and if an impeachment is in order, we can start the impeachment process," said Carson. "But until then, I think we need to wait and see all the evidence as it is presented and go from there."

The Russia probe has slowed a number of other debates in Congress, including tax reform and could also effect the ongoing debate over health care.

In the video below Matt Smith talks with lawmakers about their efforts to legislate amidst the ongoing Russia investigation and the search for a new FBI director - which now includes Anderson University president John Pistole who interviewed with the President last week.