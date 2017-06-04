× Indiana district latest to end its valedictorian tradition

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A central Indiana school district is set to become the latest in the state to end the tradition of naming a valedictorian for its graduating classes.

Noblesville Schools will join two other districts in Hamilton County, north of Indianapolis, with next year’s change. Carmel Clay and Westfield-Washington schools dropped their valedictorian tradition years ago.

The districts ended the honor for their graduating classes to refocus high-performing students on bettering themselves, not competing with peers.

Rather than identifying one student with the highest grade-point average, they’ve embraced a method similar to universities that places top graduating students in levels of distinction.

Nblesville High School Principal Jeff Bryant tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2rY5elS ) the old system unfairly compared students and spurred some to take certain courses simply to boost their good-point-averages.

