Indianapolis woman arrested for allegedly letting 8-year-old drive vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is accused of letting an 8-year-old boy drive a black 2008 Ford Fusion.

Metro police were called to the incident near N. Emerson Ave. and E. 10th St. at approximately 12:23 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the woman, identified as 23-year-old Shari Cummings, is now facing a neglect of a dependent charge.

FOX59 has reached out to authorities for more information. This story will be updated.