× Scattered showers and storms Sunday evening with a cool down mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! Today marked the hottest day of the year with Indianapolis reaching 87 degrees. We’ll have a few thunderstorms in the area this evening, especially north of Indy. The strongest will produce heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and possibly some small hail.

Otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky is expected overnight with a 20 percent chance of storms. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Monday will bring some spotty rain in the morning, mainly before 7 a.m. We’ll see a decrease in cloud cover through the day with highs back in the 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be dry but cooler as a trough of low pressure sits to the east of Indiana. This will keep dry weather and northwest winds around the area. Temperatures will be in the 70s through much of the week after Monday.

A big warm up will come into the weekend as highs go back to the low 80s Friday and Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Slight chances of rain and storms will also be around Friday and Saturday. –Danielle Dozier