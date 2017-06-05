× 2 hospitalized after early morning shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized overnight after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ridgeview Dr., where at least one victim was shot. The 28-year-old man was shot in the upper body. Police say he’s in critical condition. The 19-year-old second victim suffered an injury to the shoulder.

Police are trying to sort out if the shoulder wound was the result of a gunshot, stabbing or other reason. Both men were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

The two men both lived at the home where it happened. Animal control was called to the property where two pitbulls were contained and transported.