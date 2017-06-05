Community groups organize their own meeting about recommended IPS high school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Another meeting is planned to discuss the recommended Indianapolis Public High School closures, but this time the meeting will not be led by school officials.

Members of several community and parent organizations have put together their own meeting, because they say many people don’t trust the school board or administration and still have unanswered questions.

IPS hosted five public meetings about the issue. School officials say a task force report shows the district should close three of their seven high schools because of the low student population.

Reverend David Greene Sr. released a press release about the new meeting saying in part:

“At every “Community” meeting that the IPS School Board has sponsored, the community people in attendance were overwhelmingly distrustful of the Board and the administration and against closing the schools. If those in the room were themselves able to vote on whether to close the schools, “NO” would win in a landslide. In response, an open community-led meeting on IPS school closings will be held on June 5th, 6 PM, at Purpose of Life Ministries.”

Greene says the new community meeting is sponsored by Concerned Clergy, Parent Power, Community Voice for Education, Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools, Baptist Minister’s Alliance, & Education-Community Action Team.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 5th at 6:00 p.m. inside Purpose Of Life Ministries, 3705 Kessler Blvd. North Drive, Indianapolis.