Cooler and less humid air arrives Tuesday

Posted 1:28 PM, June 5, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s another hot one out there today with temperatures in the 80s. The radar is dry this early afternoon but there’s a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later today. No severe weather is expected. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front is moving through and will bring dry air to the region. This will make it feel comfortable on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s so it will be a bit cooler as well. We’ll have a breeze out of the north, northeast.

Wednesday will be the coolest of the next seven with a high near 70 degrees! Temperatures will climb back to near 80 by Friday as a strong ridge of high pressure develops into the weekend. Despite the ridge, there will be a slight chance of a shower or t-storm Friday.

Highs will get to near 90 degrees Sunday and Monday of next week. –Danielle Dozier