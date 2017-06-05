× Cooler and less humid air arrives Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s another hot one out there today with temperatures in the 80s. The radar is dry this early afternoon but there’s a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later today. No severe weather is expected. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front is moving through and will bring dry air to the region. This will make it feel comfortable on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s so it will be a bit cooler as well. We’ll have a breeze out of the north, northeast.

Wednesday will be the coolest of the next seven with a high near 70 degrees! Temperatures will climb back to near 80 by Friday as a strong ridge of high pressure develops into the weekend. Despite the ridge, there will be a slight chance of a shower or t-storm Friday.

Highs will get to near 90 degrees Sunday and Monday of next week. –Danielle Dozier