Flash mob at Indianapolis International Airport touts Alzheimer’s awareness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some 50 volunteers, staff members and caregivers surprised travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport Friday.

The flash mob was intended to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association and its free hotline. The association said a $25 donation helps support one help line call.

“Last year in Indiana we had over 7,000 calls and it really helps those individuals who live with Alzheimer's disease connect with a licensed social worker who can really help them through difficult times,” said Anne Murray with the Alzheimer’s Association.

American Senior Communities teamed up with the association and cheerleaders from Crispus Attucks High School for Friday’s flash mob. For more about the Alzheimer’s Association and its upcoming fundraiser, click here.