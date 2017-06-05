× Indiana governor seeks federal disaster loans for 9 counties

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has requested federal assistance that could help nine counties devastated by flooding.

Holcomb’s administration announced Monday that the Republican governor is asking the U.S Small Business Administration for disaster loans that could help recovery from flooding that started in late May.

Holcomb requested the aid for Washington County in southern Indiana, but if approved, eight other nearby counties would also qualify. They include Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange and Scott counties.

The federal agency administers a low-interest disaster loan program.

Area residents, businesses and some nonprofit organizations that were affected would be able to apply if Holcomb’s request is approved.