ISP seeking public assistance related to triple slaying in southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department did a welfare check at a residence located at 5882 South Beck’s Mill Road, in rural Washington County, (approximately fourteen miles from the City of Salem). The welfare check was the result of a phone call with the caller being worried about the well-being of the occupants of the residence.

When a deputy arrived at the residence and upon knocking on the door he noticed a deceased person inside of the residence. Other police officers arrived at the scene and a search of the residence was completed with officers locating two other bodies inside of the home. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police Detectives and Indiana State Police crime scene investigators.

At this time, officers are looking for a person of interest in this investigation. Officers are looking for Richard Lee Burton, Jr., 47, a white male. He has long brown hair, sometimes worn in a ponytail, 5’-09” tall with blue eyes. Richard Lee Burton was residing at the residence where the crime took place.

Information received during the initial investigation reveals Richard Lee Burton, Jr. could be involved in the deaths or could know something about the deaths of the three deceased victims inside of the home. He should also be considered armed and dangerous.

Initial information also leads officers to believe Richard Lee Burton, Jr. could be enroute to the states of Tennessee, Missouri or Texas. He is believed to be driving a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 4×4 2500 extended cab pickup truck. The truck could possibly have a black or dark blue camper shell. The vehicle should be bearing Indiana license plate, TK641MUK.

If anyone knows the location of Richard Lee Burton, Jr or sees him or his vehicle, they should contact 911 immediately.The identities of the victims and their causes of death will not be released until autopsies are performed in Salem, Indiana. These autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

[source: Indiana State Police news release]