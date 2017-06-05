× Man gets 80 years in attempted murder of Delaware County deputies

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.– A man found guilty of shooting a gun at two Delaware County deputies learned his sentence Monday.

Gregory Grider Jr. was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder in May. He received a 40-year sentence for each count, resulting in an 80-year sentence.

Grider Jr. was arrested in May 2016 after a shootout with deputies in his Gloucester Road home, outside of Selma. According to court records and a two month long investigation, deputies responded to the home for a welfare check. The mother of the suspects girlfriend called 911 after the woman claimed she feared for her life. The woman calling 911 said Grider Jr. had a gun.

When deputies arrived, they repeatedly asked Grider Jr. to open the door. When he didn’t deputies entered the home through the back door. Court records show deputies ordered the suspect to show his hands and “get on the ground” at least four times. Deputies noted they could not see Grider Jr’s hands. They also noted hearing two “popping” noises. At least one round was found near the door of the home where two deputies entered.

One deputy fired two shots at Grider Jr., officials said. He was treated for his injuries. The deputies were not charged in the case as prosecutors determined they acted in self-defense.

Grider Jr. has a dozen arrests dating back to 2011.