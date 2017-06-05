New shop opening in time for Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new shop in Broad Ripple is the perfect mix of men's fashion and home decor, and it's open just in time for Father's Day. Sherman is giving us a look inside Heritage Clothier and Home.
