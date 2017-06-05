Police pursuit in Boone County ends in Illinois man’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind.– Police used stop sticks to end a pursuit Sunday in Boone County.

The pursuit began around 10 p.m. on I-65 approaching the Clinton and Boone County line. The suspect’s car was a silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

Officers went north on I-65 to set up stop sticks at the 146.5 and 145 mile markers. Sticks were also deployed at the 140.5 and 139 mile markers in Lebanon.

The suspect’s vehicle hit the stop sticks at three of the spots, reducing the speed of the case to 50 miles per hour after three of the four tires were disabled. The car soon came to a stop and the driver, identified as LeWayne Patterson Jr. of Illinois, fled on foot. Police say he jumped the center barrier and ran across three lanes of northbound traffic on I-65.

Patterson was eventually taken into custody in the Wendy’s parking lot on South Lebanon Street without incident. According to police, Patterson said he ran because he didn’t have a driver’s license.

He later made complaints of shortness of breath and was transported to Witham Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

An officer suffered rope burns on both hands from the stop sticks getting jammed under Patterson’s vehicle. The officer was treated and released Sunday night.

Patterson is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.