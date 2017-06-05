× Frankfort police searching for missing teenage boy

FRANKFORT, Ind. – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy who disappeared on Tuesday, May 30.

Jonah Wallsmith, 16, was last seen in the 500 block of E. Boone St. in Frankfort, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police say Jonah is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and brown eyes. Officers did not provide a description of his clothing.

Anyone with information regarding Jonah’s whereabouts is asked to call 765-654-4431.