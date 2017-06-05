× State Road 37 traffic lanes shifts in Noblesville to begin this week

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Construction contractors plan to shift State Road 37 traffic lanes for the second phase of a $1.5 million drainage structure construction project between 146th Street and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville.

White Construction plans alternating lane closures on northbound and southbound State Road 37 on Tuesday, June 6th and Wednesday, June 7th each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be shifting traffic lanes from the right shoulders toward the median

The first phase of construction, which started in May, shifted two lanes in each direction toward the right shoulders to provide room for construction in the median. The second phase will shift traffic toward the median to allow construction to be completed along the outside shoulders. All work on the project is expected to be complete this summer.