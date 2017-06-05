× Summer program that provides free meals to children begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s top education official says a federally funded program that provides free meals to children during the summer break is underway once again.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says the Summer Food Service Program has served wholesome and nutritious meals to low-income schoolchildren for more than 40 years.

The program involves more than 250 school and community sponsors in Indiana. Last year, those sponsors served nearly 3 million meals at sites including parks, community centers, schools, churches and mobile feeding sites. Click here for a list of Marion County sites.

The federal nutrition program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Indiana Department of Education. It’s designed to meet the needs of low-income children in areas where children may have limited access to good nutrition.