× Warm stretch eases in the next few days…rain chances remain limited!

Another warm start this morning out-the-door, as a few t’showers remain on LIVE: Guardian Radar. Most areas remain dry for the morning rush and a lot of Indiana will remain dry all day! Expect hot and sticky conditions to hold for today before a cold front arrives late afternoon. This should prompt additional t’showers in spots under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Cooler, drier air returning tonight with front passage will drive our temperatures back into the 70’s for highs beginning tomorrow (Tuesday)! Plenty of quiet weather on the way for most of the workweek with more seasonal temperatures. We will reload the heat for the weekend, as 80’s return to the state! Big rain chances remain obsolete for the next seven days…