× 4 arrested as police confiscate AR-15, several Glocks and drugs during north side incident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested four people and confiscated drugs and guns following a Sunday night incident on the north side.

IMPD North District officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Carrollton Avenue after receiving reports that two groups of people in cars were pointing guns at one another.

Police detained a person in each car and then arrested two additional people after they started fighting. Police seized the following items, which included an AR-15 rifle, handguns, cocaine and Xanax pills:

1 DPMS AR-15 semi-automatic rifle (loaded w/ drum magazine)

1 Springfield XD .40 Caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded)

1 Glock 27 .40 Caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded w/ drum magazine)

1 Glock 27 .40 Caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded)

2 Glock 22 .40 Caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded)

Approximately 1 lb of marijuana

Approximately 1 gram of cocaine

Approximately 30 Xanax pills

Police arrested Tony Blake, 19, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Geovany Diaz, 19, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Daquan Ivy, 19, and Anthony Sanders, 21, were both arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

All four suspects were taken to the Arrestee Processing Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.