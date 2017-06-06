Beech Grove couple warn others after losing hundreds of dollars trying to buy dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A Beech Grove couple said they are out hundreds of dollars after they tried to add another member to their family.

Michelle Wyatt and Jason Hughes recently got engaged and wanted to get a Teacup Chihuahua.

“I already saw what this puppy looked like. I had already went and bought supplies for the dog: a baby bed, dog food, toys, everything," Wyatt said. "So when everything happened, I just felt heartbroken.”

The couple found a seller out of Texas through Google. They picked out a puppy they liked and then emailed the company. The went through the application process and paid $510 through Western Union for the dog.

However, right before the dog was supposed to be shipped the seller asked them for $750 more for a climate controlled crate for the dog's trip.

"He said that the animal for its protection had to be sent in this special crate and that when the puppy was delivered I would be refunded that money back,” Wyatt said.

The couple started questioning the seller and then eventually asked for their money back. They never heard back.

"I chalked it up as a loss," Wyatt said. "But I don’t want to see other people especially families that have children that are looking forward to receiving an animal that put out a lot of money and I would just like nobody else to be scammed like I was.”

The International Pet and Animal Transportation Association has tips on its website so you don't become victim.

Those include asking for references when buying a pet online, making sure the company has a website and then scrutinizing the website to make sure it's legitimate.

Wyatt and Hughes were able to find a different Teacup Chihuahua here locally after they gave up on their Texas seller.