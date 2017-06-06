× Police: Indy homeowner shoots, kills intruder

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect who broke a side door to gain entry into a Castleton-area home was shot and killed by the homeowner early Tuesday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of Wickfield Dr., near 75th St. and Hague Rd. Police were in the area, having established a perimeter as they searched for wanted suspects. It is unclear if the shooting victim was one of the suspects being sought by police.

Three people, including a child, were in the home at the time of the fatal shooting, according to investigators. The homeowner has been detained for questioning and is reported to be cooperating with the police investigation.