× Court docs: Army sergeant becomes pregnant after having sex with inmate

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– An Army sergeant and jail corrections officer is facing charges after allegedly having sex with an inmate and becoming pregnant.

Sgt. Heather Sinnett is facing a felony charge sexual misconduct with an inmate. Officials say Sinnett met inmate Brad Gullege at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility last year.

The facility is a minimum security work release program in the middle of Camp Atterbury. Officials say Sinnett was assigned to escort inmates around the facility and supervise them.

Gullege told police that’s what she was doing when she escorted him to get ice last October. He said he and Sinnett ended up having a sexual encounter in the mop closet which resulted in Sinnett becoming pregnant.

Court documents show Sinnett has stated in several emails to Gullege that she was waiting on him to get out so they can be together and take care of “their” baby.