× E. coli concerns prompt recall of nearly 23,000 pounds of ground beef

A company recalled nearly 23,000 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with E. coli.

Louisville-based Creation Gardens, Inc. said raw ground beef and beef primal cuts produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017, may be affected.

The products included in the recall have establishment number “EST. 7914” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

The recall includes the following products (view product labels here):

2, 20-lb. packages of “BEEF-GROUND COARSE 80/20” with product code 00297.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 00263.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 11062.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97675.

1, 60-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 W/SALT CK” with product code 00239.

62, 60-lb. cases of “BEEF-GROUND BULK 80/20 W/SALT” with product code 00291.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97673.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES STRIP-SHORT RIB” with product code 32100.

1, 30-lb. packages of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” with product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 00274.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

1 Case of “BFRESH-BEEF SLIDER 15-2 0Z” with product code 02374.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 6 0Z STK PAC” with product code 00249.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 10 0Z STK PA” with product code 00248.

1, 10-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” with product code 00300.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES 100% NATURAL ANGU” with product code 00286.

8, 8-oz. packages of “BFRESH-PATTIES BRISK/ SHORT RIB” with product code 02309.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 77749.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 99943.

1, 15-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE LIPON BLACK HAWK” with product code 05471.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 2-1” with product code 00258.

30, 5.3-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 3-1” with product code 00261.

1, 10-lb. package of “GROUND, BEEF 75/25 10#;” with product code 00232.

1, 30-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK;” product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 2-1 STK PAC;” product code 00240.

4, 10-lbs. packages of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND;” product code 00299.

The company discovered the problem on June 5, 2017, when plant management inspectors notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of two positive E. coli test results.

The potentially deadly bacteria can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure. Most people recover within a week, but some can develop kidney failure.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions about the recall should call 1-800-600-8510.