× Enjoy a gourmet burger at 43 area restaurants during Indy Burger Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 40 area restaurants are participating in Indy Burger Week, which gives you a chance to try some of the best burgers around for just $5.

The promotion, which runs from June 12 through June 18, is hosted by NUVO for the second year and includes 43 area restaurants. Local chefs will offer handcrafted burgers with a portion of the proceeds from the event going to benefit Second Helpings.

Organizers said the special week encourages diners to try a new place! Restaurants won’t offer their $5 burgers as a to-go purchase, meaning you should be prepared to have a seat while savoring your burger. Restaurants are expecting a good turnout, and that means they could run out since only certain burgers are discounted. If that happens, try another restaurant or come back the next day.

Restaurants are sure you’ll enjoy more than just the discounted burger! They’re hoping you’ll pair it with a beer and a side. Also, don’t skimp on the tip—organizers suggest tipping at least 20%, considering you’re getting a $10-$15 burger for just $5!

Here’s a list of participating restaurants. You’ll find more information about specific burgers involved in the promotion at the Indy Burger Week website.