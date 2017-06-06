Enjoy the mild air – heat in the forecast, rain is not; Dry spell to extend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MILD FOR NOW The mild mid-week weather is underway and it will get even cooler. Enjoy it because a new surge of heat and humidity - the hottest of the season is on the horizon.

A brisk north wind continued Tuesday, importing dry, cooler and comfortable Canadian air. The dry air cools quickly and heats up fast. Temperatures in some locations have moved up 25-degrees since early morning lows near 50-degrees.

ADDING CLOUDS AND EVEN A SHOWER?

An upper level low will churn to our east for the next 24 hours and provide us with the mild air. There is a chance of a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon during the peak heating of the day Wednesday but don't bet on it. If you lawn is turning brown it is time to tend to it. There is not much rain in the forecast for the next week.

We need rain. Hard to believe after the very wet May. In the past 9 days only .02" of rainfall has been recorded in Indianapolis. That's the driest for the dates in 23 years. The last significant rainfall was race day Sunday.

RESURGENT HEAT ON THE WAY - HOTTEST OF 2017