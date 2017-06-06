× Gradual temperature rise through the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! There’s a lot of sunshine out there today with slightly cooler air. Temperatures have reached the 70s with low humidity.

Tonight, there’s a slight chance of an isolated shower but most will stay dry. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the low 50s and a breeze out of the northeast.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy northeast wind and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday looks to be the coolest out of the week.

There’s a weak boundary that will move in Friday evening and bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs go up to near 80 degrees. Humidity will increase by Sunday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop into the weekend with temperatures reaching the low 90s into early next week. –Danielle Dozier