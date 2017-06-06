× Heat takes a break for now, while dry stretch deepens…

Cooler, more refreshing air has returned to Indiana! Expect a fantastic start this Tuesday morning, as drier air (lower dew points) has settled in and the skies are clear overhead. This should make for a perfect day, while the heat takes a break and the afternoon breeze will make for some very comfortable conditions. Hard to find a complaint for this type of weather…enjoy!

Additional “cool” days will persist through Thursday before temperatures start moving back up for the weekend! Summer’s heat will build by Sunday and into early next week, as 90° temperatures look possible in many locations. Rain chances appear EXTREMELY LIMITED for the next 7 days! After a wet May, June is starting out very dry. I hope this is not a sign of things to come for this summer.