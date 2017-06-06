× Indiana State Fair’s second wave of free concerts includes Montgomery Gentry, Dashboard Confessional

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Fair announced five more free concerts for fairgoers to enjoy this year.

Here are the five additional shows announced:

High Valley presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 8

An Evening with Montgomery Gentry presented by WFMS – Wednesday, August 9

Happy Together Tour – Monday, August 14 with the Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies Ron Dante

Midland presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 15

Dashboard Confessional with The All-American Rejects – Wednesday, August 16

The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair. You can get online tickets for the discounted rate of $8 at the Indiana State Fair website. You can also get discounted tickets at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office during regular business hours. Tickets at the gate cost $12.

State Fair officials previously announced free concerts from George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Patti LaBelle and Kiefer Sutherland.

Here’s more about the newly announced acts:

High Valley

High Valley is a Canadian country music duo from Blumenort, Alberta. The band is composed of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel. In October 2015, High Valley signed to Atlantic Records Nashville. Shortly after that, the single “Make You Mine” was released to U.S. country radio. It debuted at number 56 on the U.S. Country chart. Their latest single “She’s With Me” is gaining momentum quickly.

Montgomery Gentry

After nearly a decade and a half, Montgomery Gentry continues to draw door-busting crowds into their concerts and release albums that stay true to the Kentucky country music movement they helped define. Their career has been elevated to the level where they have earned ACM and CMA Awards, and sold several million albums and been honored with memberships into the Grand Ole Opry and, in April 2015, the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

Happy Together Tour

This summer, music fans will rejoice as the celebrated Happy Together Tour returns to their city featuring the best musical talent of the sixties and seventies. The 2017 tour will include six headline artists with many Billboard mega-hits amongst them.

Midland

Originally formed in Dripping Springs, Texas, Midland is a Country band trio consisting of lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson, and bass player Cameron Duddy. Midland intentionally nods to the wild west with Country music that is reminiscent of the 1970s and 80s with a modern-day twist. They’ve opened for idols Dwight Yoakam and Willie Nelson and are currently in the studio working on their full- length release for Big Machine Records.

The All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional

American rock band hailing from Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects formed in 1997. To date, The All-American Rejects have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The group achieved mainstream success with their debut self-titled studio album released in 2003. The album went platinum with the single “Swing, Swing.” The band’s second studio album Move Along brought the group further mainstream success in 2005, producing the hit singles, “Dirty Little Secret”, “Move Along”, and “It Ends Tonight,” all of which charted in the top fifteen on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their third studio album When the World Comes Down was released in 2008 and was later certified gold. Its lead single “Gives You Hell” became The All-American Rejects’ most successful song to date, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Kids in the Street, the band’s fourth studio album, was released in 2012 and debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Propelled by Chris Carrabba’s intimate and emotionally raw lyrics, sweeping acoustics, and his charismatic presence, Dashboard Confessional stands as one of the biggest alternative bands of the 2000s. Their breakthrough second album 2002’s The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most included the trademark single “Screaming Infidelities”, yielding their first gold certified album and peaking at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200.