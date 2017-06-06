× Indianapolis man charged with sexually assaulting maid at Naperville hotel

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A judge set bond at $300,000 for a man charged with sexually abusing a maid at a Naperville hotel.

Nien Siu, 26, of Indianapolis, faces one count of felony criminal sexual abuse and one count of misdemeanor battery, according to WGN.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police say the maid was cleaning a room at the Extended Stay Hotel occupied by Siu. Siu allegedly returned to the room, locked the door behind him and sexually abused the woman.

Officials say the woman fled the room and reported the incident to hotel authorities, who in turn contacted Naperville police.

The following day, officers found Siu in his room and arrested him.

“The allegations against Mr. Siu are very disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “The victim in this case is a woman just trying to make an honest living and should not have to worry about being sexually abused while at work. Thankfully, she was able to flee and report the incident to authorities.”

Siu’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 26.