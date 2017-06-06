× INDOT “still on schedule” with I-65 bridge rebuild on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — “We are still on schedule ” That’s the word from INDOT Information Director Nate Riggs three months in with regard to the extensive nine month I-65 construction project at I-465 on the city’s south side.

Construction contractors started work March 5 on the nearly $20 million dollar project to rebuild six bridges on Interstate 65 over I-465 and Lick Creek.

The eastbound I-465 loop ramp to northbound I-65 is now closed for the duration of construction. A signed detour directs traffic south on I-65 to Southport Road (Exit 103) with drivers then re-entering northbound I-65 there.

The southbound I-65 ramp to eastbound I-465 closed for up to 150 days this past April. During the ramp closure, signed detours direct traffic to Southport Road (Exit 103) to return northbound which will then allow access to eastbound I-465.

The next major milestone for the project will be shifting I-65 traffic into “Phase 2,” which is scheduled for mid-July. Phase 2 will move the traffic lanes from the east half of I-65, where they are now, to the west half on the new bridges.

Drivers will have to wait till end of year for relief as completion of the project is set for late November.