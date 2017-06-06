× Major rebuilding project of State Road 38 Bridge in Hagerstown to begin next week

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Contractors plan to begin work next week on a $1.5 million project that will rebuild and widen the State Road 38 bridge over a tributary of the Whitewater River located one-half mile west of State Road 1 in Hagerstown in Wayne County. The 60 year old structure was built in 1957.

Work is scheduled to begin on or after Monday, June 12th. Crews will be paving the shoulders of State Road 38 to prepare for shifting traffic during construction. Utility crews will also be in the area relocating service lines. Motorists should be alert for flaggers directing traffic around work for about three weeks.

State Road 38 will remain open with a reduced work zone speed limit of 25 mph during bridge construction. Later this month, a temporary traffic-control signal will be installed to regulate both directions of traffic across one open lane on the bridge while the structure is rebuilt one-half at a time.

The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic before the end of this year. Once completed, the new bridge will consist of two 12-foot lanes, 4-foot shoulders, and a 6-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge.

Contractors are also rebuilding the nearby State Road 1 bridge over Interstate 70. One lane of traffic in each direction is currently shifted to the east half of the bridge. A strict ten-foot width limit is in place for all vehicles crossing the State Road 1 bridge over I-70.