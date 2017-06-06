× Mayor Joe Hogsett announces neighborhood of the month for June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced that Wanamaker will be the City’s ‘Neighborhood of the Month’ for June, 2017. The Neighborhood of the Month initiative highlights an Indianapolis community each month, working to engage local groups and promote projects by various City departments.

Wanamaker’s rich history began nearly two centuries ago in 1825, when Reuben and Mary Adams moved their family to Central Indiana. Nine years later, Mary Adams employed a city planner to aid her in founding the town of New Bethel, named after the New Bethel Baptist Church that the Adams family also had a hand in establishing. The name Wanamaker was selected in honor of John Wanamaker, former President Benjamin Harrison’s postmaster general, also an Indianapolis resident.

“While many turn to downtown museums to learn the history of Indianapolis, it is alive and well throughout the streets and avenues of Wanamaker,” Mayor Hogsett said. “I encourage all residents to enjoy the town as we continue to welcome the summer weather, especially at the Old Settler’s Day street fair – an excellent occasion to experience the area’s rich traditions first-hand and meet the good people who call Wanamaker home.”

The month of June is a festive time in Wanamaker as the neighborhood prepares for the 31st Annual Old Settler’s Day street fair on Sunday, June 25. Fairgoers can enjoy the Classic Car Show, dancers, bands, fireworks, street vendors, music, impeccable food, and a beautiful day in Wanamaker.

City-County Councillor Brian Mowery, whose district includes Wanamaker, will also help to highlight neighborhood initiatives throughout the month of June.

“Wanamaker is a great place to live! It offers a small town feel with big city advantages. It’s a rural community, where neighbors know their neighbors, and small businesses thrive,” Councillor Mowery said. “We still celebrate the community with homecoming parades, Little League parades, and Old Settlers’ Day. The hometown environment that Wanamaker offers is slower paced in a safe, friendly community.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #IndyNoM when posting on social media about Wanamaker during the month of June.

Hoosiers can nominate their neighborhood for Neighborhood of the Month by visiting http://indy.gov/NoM.