NFL mascots play kids in charity game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- NFL mascots are warming up for their turn on the field. For the second year, the Colts and their mascot Blue are bringing together other mascots for a charity football game against young players. Ray is getting all the details of the game that will benefit Make-A-Wish and the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.
