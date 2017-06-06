× Male critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a person in critical condition Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene in the 8700 block of Bel Air Drive on the city’s northeast side at approximately 8:44 p.m. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Post.

Police say the male victim was shot in the back and he is alert and conscious.

FOX59 has a crew en route to the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.