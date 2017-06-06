× Three family members killed in Washington County identified, died of gunshot wounds

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind.– New information was released Tuesday in connection with the deaths of three people in southern Indiana.

The three victims were found dead at a Washington County home Sunday. The suspect in the killings, Richard Lee Burton Jr., was found dead Monday in his truck parked in Monroe County along State Road 446 near Blackwell Horse Camp inside Hoosier National Forest.

Autopsies were performed Tuesday by the Washington County Coroner, who preliminarily found each victim died from at least one gunshot wound. Full toxicology results could take up to six weeks to complete.

The victims were identified as a father, mother and son:

Danny G. Newlin, 58

Kelley Kay Newlin, 41

Austin Newlin, 14

Officials say the locations where the bodies were found in the home won’t be released.