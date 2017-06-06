Toddler declared brain dead after family says caregiver improperly fastened him in car seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 17-month-old is on life support and his family is deciding if they should continue the live saving efforts.

Doctors have declared Major Maxie brain dead days after his family says he was found strangled in his car seat while in the care of a state approved care giver.

Before the incident, the young boy had already been placed in two foster homes, but he was recently returned to his mother and enjoyed supervised visitations with his father.

Last Wednesday, a counselor from Lifeline Youth and Family Services was responsible for taking Major to and from those visits. The family tells FOX59 the counselor picked the boy up at his mother’s home in Noblesville for a meeting with his dad, but something went terribly wrong.

When the caregiver got out of her vehicle, she told the boy's father that she had a surprise for him, so he walked around to the driver's side door and reached in to get Major out and he was slumped over, according to Jackie Smith, the boy's grandmother.

The father said Major was not breathing. The father performed CPR until his son was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children.

“The doctor stated he was without oxygen to the brain for 30 minutes,” said smith.

The family says the child was not properly fastened in his car seat by the caregiver.

FOX59 spoke with Lifeline Youth and Family Services who says it has launched its own investigation and is cooperating with IMPD. The company’s president says he’s heartbroken over this incident and while their procedures and policies are solid, he wouldn’t say if the caregiver followed the rules.

The woman has been suspended with pay. Metro homicide detectives have opened up an investigation.

Family says the little boy has not shown any signs of brain activity and they're hoping his organs can be used for transplant.