U2 adds Indianapolis show at Lucas Oil Stadium to Joshua Tree Tour 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It looked like the closest Indianapolis fans would get to U2 would be the band’s upcoming shows in Louisville or Chicago.

That’s not the case anymore.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that overwhelming demand prompted it to add new stadium shows to the band’s Joshua Tree Tour 2017, including a show at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m.

In addition to the Indianapolis performance, the band added shows in Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and San Diego. Other new tour stops include Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Santiago and Sao Paulo.

Live Nation said “incredible demand” led to the added shows. The group is wrapping up the first leg of its North American tour July 1 before heading to London for a pair of shows on July 8 and July 9. They’ll play in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels before returning to North America on September 3 with a show in Detroit.

Ticket prices start at $35 with general admission floor tickets going for $70. For more information about tour dates and tickets, visit U2’s website or Live Nation’s website.