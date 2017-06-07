INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Food, family, and fun are coming together for an annual tradition this weekend. Since 1983, Holy Rosary Church has been hosting the Italian Street Festival, and Sherman is giving us a look at how preparations are going.
Annual street festival back this weekend
-
Holy Rosary`s Italian Street Festival just around the corner
-
Downtown Indy streets affected by the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
-
Enjoy food, beer and live music at Earth Day festival in Military Park
-
500 Festival training run to close downtown streets this weekend in Indianapolis
-
Numerous activities in downtown Indianapolis this week to disrupt traffic
-
-
State Road 46 in Columbus to be restricted Saturday for Memorial Day concert
-
Traffic plan released for parade and race this weekend
-
Strawberry Festival, Zoobilation and Pride Parade highlight a busy week of events for downtown Indianapolis
-
IndyGo bus routes to be affected during OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
-
Excise Police on patrol during Little 500 bike race
-
-
Sherman takes a look at new restaurants in East 16th Street area
-
Big Brew event to celebrate National Homebrew Day
-
Indiana Artisan Marketplace