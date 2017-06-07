× Brown County man facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A Nashville man is facing multiple felonies after a 14-year-old girl told police that he sex with her after she told him no.

Christopher Williams, 26, has been arrested after leaving with a 14-year-old girl from her residence on Saturday, May 27 and not returning.

According to court documents, Williams was granted permission by the girl’s mother to leave with the daughter to go to a gas station at around 5:00 p.m., but they were to return immediately.

She reportedly never heard from the daughter and went to police at around 12:30 a.m. to report that she had been abducted.

A report said that the mother found the 14-year-old girl walking near a gas station in Nashville at around 3 a.m.

The girl reportedly told police that Williams took her to multiple homes in Bloomington where she was pressured to do a drug believed to be ecstasy.

According to court documents, the girl told police she heard Williams say he wanted to see how high he could get her. The girl told authorities that she was unable to think straight and felt “very jittery.”

According to a report, Williams allegedly has sex with the girl outside of one of homes near his Jeep, he reportedly did not stop when she told him no.

The report went on to say that a woman who was at one of the homes she visited gave her a ride back to Nashville.

After reportedly changing his story to police, Williams admitted to smoking meth at the last home that they visited on Hicks Rd.

The report said that Williams told police what he did with the girl, “he probably wouldn’t have done or thought he wouldn’t have done if he wasn’t high,” the report said.

Williams was charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery and contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

He was transported to Brown County Jail on a $15,000 bond.