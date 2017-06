Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Wednesday! High pressure sitting over the region will continue our streak of gorgeous weather. Northeasterly winds help keep our temperatures a little cooler this afternoon.

A beautiful mix of sun and clouds on the way today. Highs will top out in the mid 70s with breezy winds at times.

Temperatures are steadily heating up into the start of next week. Definitely feeling like summer as highs reach the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday!