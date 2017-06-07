IMPD investigating after finding burned-out SUV at near northeast side intersection

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a driver left behind a burning SUV at an intersection on the near northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the vehicle at 25th Street and Columbia, where it had been ditched just past an intersection.

Dispatchers received calls about a car on fire going through the intersection. The driver then stopped the vehicle and ran off.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department extinguished the flames. Police believe the vehicle hit something before catching fire. However, they checked nearby utility poles and car but didn’t find any damage indicating a crash.

The crash and fire remain under investigation.