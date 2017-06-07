× James Comey’s statement posted on Senate intel panel’s website ahead of testimony to Congress

WASHINGTON – The Senate Intelligence Committee released former FBI Director James Comey’s prepared statement ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

According to a copy of his opening remarks posted online, Comey will say that President Donald Trump asked him about the former national security adviser Michael Flynn and to “see your way clear to letting this go.”

“He then said, ‘I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,'” Comey said in remarks posted on the website. “I replied only that ‘he is a good guy.’ (In fact, I had a positive experience dealing with Mike Flynn when he was a colleague as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency at the beginning of my term at FBI.) I did not say I would ‘let this go.'”

Read a complete copy of his statement here.