× Local Franklin business repairs damaged headstones for free

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Before Memorial Day Weekend, around a dozen headstones were vandalized at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.

The city was not obligated to repair the headstones, but one local resident stepped in to repair the graves.

After seeing the damage to the headstones, some dating back to the 1800’s, Tim Stakelbeck decided to take matters into his own hands and fixed the graves for free.

He had the kind of background for the job; he owns Franklin Monument Company, which is located next to the cemetery.

The city estimates the work cost over $1,000 and offered Stakelbeck some money as a reimbursement, but he refused.

One cemetery worker told FOX59 the owners of Franklin Monument are “the kind of people that restore your faith in humanity.”

He used heavy equipment and reportedly finished resetting the stones in two days.