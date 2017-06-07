× Man accused of raping Ball State student in dorm room

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man has been accused of raping a Ball State student in her dorm room.

The female told campus police on April 16 that 24-year-old Brandon Williams sexually assaulted her on March 26, according to court documents.

The victim reportedly told police that she drank almost an entire fifth of vodka by herself and then asked Williams, a friend of hers at the time, to come pick her up and walk her home from a party in the 1000 block of W. Rex St.

Court documents say Williams helped the victim into her lofted bed. The woman said the next memory she had was “being completely naked” while Williams had sex with her.

When the woman woke up in the morning, she told police she found an empty condom rapper. She went to Ball Memorial Hospital a day after the alleged rape and had a sexual assault kit completed. That kit was then sent to Indiana State Police for further testing.

Williams has now been charged with rape, a Level 3 felony carrying a standard nine-year prison term.

Kathy Wolf, vice president for marketing and communications at Ball State, issued the following statement regarding the alleged incident: