New program aims to help Indiana foster kids in college

INDIANAPOLIS — About 50 Indiana foster children who are entering college will receive additional instruction this summer though a program intended to boost the number of foster kids finishing degrees.

The nonprofit Indiana Connected by 25 is working with Purdue University Northwest, where the incoming freshman will stay in dorms while receiving eight weeks of instruction.

They’ll be taught about financial literacy, math, English, building healthy relationships and navigating campus. Successful participants will get a laptop and eligibility for financial aid.

Advocates say that only 3 percent of foster kids who age-out of the system complete a post-secondary degree.

Ivy Tech Community Colleges, The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Annie E. Casey Foundation also are sponsoring the program.