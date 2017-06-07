× IMPD: Mother of 3 kills intruder trying to break into apartment on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A mother fatally shot an intruder who was trying to break into her apartment on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of White Knight Boulevard near East 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

The woman was at home with her three young children when she witnessed a suspect trying to break into her apartment. She shot the intruder who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second time in the past two days in which a homeowner fatally shot an intruder. The first incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 6 at a Castleton-area home.